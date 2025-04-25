DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Stock Price

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

UCB stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $450,141,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

