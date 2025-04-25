DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Price

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,101.38. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.