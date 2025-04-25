DA Davidson Weighs in on Timken’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

Get Timken alerts:

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKR. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Timken stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. Timken has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Timken by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

