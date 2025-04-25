Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 2,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Daifuku Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

