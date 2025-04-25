Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head-To-Head Review

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Datavault AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Datavault AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Datavault AI has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datavault AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datavault AI and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Datavault AI currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,289.06%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $204.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Datavault AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datavault AI is more favorable than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares Datavault AI and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datavault AI -2,345.48% -1,953.50% -186.28% SiTime -46.18% -10.12% -7.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datavault AI and SiTime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datavault AI $2.67 million 19.90 -$18.72 million N/A N/A SiTime $202.70 million 17.43 -$93.60 million ($4.05) -36.78

Datavault AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Summary

SiTime beats Datavault AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

