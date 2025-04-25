Desjardins Cuts Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

