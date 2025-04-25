Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $185,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after buying an additional 1,042,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.