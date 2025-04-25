Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 821.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

