Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

