Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 798.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,733.51. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRON opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

