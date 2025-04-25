Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 116,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $898.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

