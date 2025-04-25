eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $65.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after buying an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.