eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $65.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. eBay has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,716,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

