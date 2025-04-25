Edison Inv. Res Has Optimistic Outlook of WPM Q3 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.