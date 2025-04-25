electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading 14.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.55. 116,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 79,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on electroCore from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

electroCore Trading Up 14.6 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,848.10. This trade represents a 2.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31,250.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Featured Articles

