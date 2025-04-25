Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

