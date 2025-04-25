enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,228,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in enCore Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,378,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 1,943,731 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,301,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 899,901 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,346,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 342,657 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 893.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 333,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In related news, Chairman William M. Sheriff purchased 40,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,166.55. The trade was a 1.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

