Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 187.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCMB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.10 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.