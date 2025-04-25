Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onestream were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Onestream by 5,118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at $10,331,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of OS stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $35.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

