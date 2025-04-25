Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,547 Shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,138,000.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AOHY stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.28.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

