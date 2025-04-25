Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,904 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BANF stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

