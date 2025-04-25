Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Braze by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 500,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braze by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $62,639,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Braze’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock worth $2,707,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

