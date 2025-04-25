Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,686 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.