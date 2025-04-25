Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 596,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 180,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,158,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $357,441.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

