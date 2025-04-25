EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
About EOM Pharmaceuticals
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
