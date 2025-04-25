Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkland Q1 Earnings

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.62.

Parkland stock opened at C$34.58 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$30.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

In other news, Director Nora Duke purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,388.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

