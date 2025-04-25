Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TWI Q3 Earnings

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Titan International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

TWI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Titan International Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE TWI opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $476.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 160,975 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.