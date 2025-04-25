Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AXP Q2 Earnings

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the payment services company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $15.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.05.

American Express Stock Up 2.8 %

AXP stock opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $187.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.14.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

