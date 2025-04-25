Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:AYA Q1 Earnings

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$893.27 million, a P/E ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.53 and a 1-year high of C$19.56.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

