Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

EQBK stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

