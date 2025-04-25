Evercore ISI Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $100.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,550,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,791,000 after buying an additional 644,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

