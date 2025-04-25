Evercore ISI Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $51.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TNK opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

