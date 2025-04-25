Femto Technologies (FMTO) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2025

Profitability

This table compares Femto Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A
Femto Technologies Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femto Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Femto Technologies $998,839.00 -$13.70 million -0.01
Femto Technologies Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -663.61

Femto Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Femto Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Femto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.