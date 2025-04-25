Femto Technologies (FMTO) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Femto Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Femto Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femto Technologies N/A N/A N/A Femto Technologies Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femto Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Femto Technologies $998,839.00 -$13.70 million -0.01 Femto Technologies Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -663.61

Femto Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Femto Technologies Company Profile

56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

(Get Free Report)

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Femto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.