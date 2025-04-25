Femto Technologies (FMTO) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Profitability
This table compares Femto Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Femto Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Femto Technologies Competitors
|-71.61%
|-38.00%
|-6.78%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Femto Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Femto Technologies
|$998,839.00
|-$13.70 million
|-0.01
|Femto Technologies Competitors
|$2.51 billion
|$326.31 million
|-663.61
Femto Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Femto Technologies. Femto Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Femto Technologies Company Profile
Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.
