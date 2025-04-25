Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 56,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 9,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

