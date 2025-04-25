Financial Analysis: Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Boiron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boiron and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boiron N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boiron 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 2 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boiron and MariMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boiron N/A N/A N/A $3.94 7.23 MariMed $148.60 million 0.27 -$16.03 million ($0.02) -5.17

Boiron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boiron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boiron beats MariMed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy. It also provides homeopathic specialties comprising Oscillococcinum to treat influenza symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders; Coryzalia for the treatment of cold symptoms and rhinitis; Homéoptic to treat eye discomfort and irritation due to various causes for adults and children; Homéovox for vocal disorders; Homéoplasmine for treating irritated skin and redness; Varésol to treat symptoms of chickenpox; and Arnicare Arthritis for use in the treatment of benign trauma pain. In addition, it offers Dermoplasmine, a plant based multi-use balm that repairs and protects irritated and damaged skin; COVID self-tests and rapid antigenic tests; LABIAMEO, that used to treat outbreaks of localized cold sores; and CONVAMEO to treat physical and mental asthenia. The company offers its products through distribution centers, pharmacies, pharmacy chains, wholesalers, grocery and drugstores, health food stores, and online retail. Boiron SA was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Messimy, France.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

