Financial Analysis: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and AMB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $81.14 million 3.45 $10.97 million $0.47 24.83 AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.08 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group 6.46% 4.01% 0.38% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides real estate-secured loans, which includes one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential; multifamily residential; nonresidential property; construction and land; commercial and industrial; and business and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or owned enterprises, as well as corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

