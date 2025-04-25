First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

