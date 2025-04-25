First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million and a PE ratio of -267.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of man-made diamond technology in the United States. It provides lab-grown and single-crystal diamonds for industrial and gemstone applications. The company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.