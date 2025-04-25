FirstEnergy FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

FE opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,270,000 after buying an additional 508,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

