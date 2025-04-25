Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Stock Price Down 28.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) dropped 28.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Flat Glass Group

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People’s Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

