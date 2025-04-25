Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

