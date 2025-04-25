Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 132.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FBRT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.