Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 795.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

