FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of RDVI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

