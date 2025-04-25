FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTAI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,013.60 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.