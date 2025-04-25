FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aritzia Issued By Raymond James

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aritzia in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.60.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$47.35 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.82 and a 52-week high of C$73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total transaction of C$252,490.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

