Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 188,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 294,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

