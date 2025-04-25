Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

