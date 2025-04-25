Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,454 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.91. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

