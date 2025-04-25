Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAX opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

